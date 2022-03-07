Man charged in shooting outside Ben Davis High school football game out on bond with GPS monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged in a shooting at a Ben Davis High School football game last fall is out on bond with GPS monitoring, online court records show.

David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was granted a $30,000 surety bond — an increase from the original bond, which had been set at $7,500, according to Indianapolis City-Council Councilor Jared Evans.

That means someone has to post 10% of his bond, or $3,000 cash, Evans said.

"I was surprised and frustrated to know that an individual who recklessly had a gun at a sporting event, let alone shoot someone at a football game was released on bond. I am no expert in the criminal justice world, but having so many eyewitnesses see this shooting unfold would lead me to think we have enough circumstantial evidence to keep David locked up until the trial is concluded," Evans said via Facebook Monday.

Bond was posted on Tillman's behalf on Oct. 25, 2021, according to Michael Leffler, deputy director of communications at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Leffler said the Prosecutor's Office filed for greater than standard bond when the case was first filed and has worked with Evans to provide updates on the case.

Tillman faces one count each of battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license — all level 5 felonies — and one count of resisting law enforcement as a class A misdemeanor.

Tillman and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on Oct. 1, 2021 after a shooting that wounded a former Ben Davis student and football player.

Police said Tillman also gave a gun to the 14-year-old, who allegedly wounded a 16-year-old during an attempted carjacking on Sept. 3 in the 7900 block of West 10th Street.

IMPD officers working the Oct. 1 Ben Davis-Carmel football game saw the 14-year-old running with a group of people after gunshots were fired. Police arrested the boy and Tillman on multiple felony charges, IMPD said.