Man convicted in 2021 deadly shooting of his child's mother

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty of murder in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of the mother of his child on Indianapolis' northeast side.

A jury found Marco Pacheo-Aleman guilty after a two-day trial stemming from the killing of Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez.

Police began their investigation about 7:30 p.m. March 13, 2021 while responding to a report of a homicide in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court. There, they found the couple's 7-year-old child while investigating.

Hernandez was located at the scene and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Pacheo-Aleman was arrested in Floyd County the next day. A bullet was found in his pocket which matched the bullet used in the murder, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, a witness told police Pacheo-Aleman and Hernandez were heard arguing before a gun was fired. Afterward, the witness said they heard Hernandez say she did not want to die.

Pacheo-Aleman is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Dec. 16 at Marion Superior Court.