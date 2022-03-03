Man convicted in fatal 2018 shooting on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting death of an Indianapolis man on the city's south side.

A jury found Allen Fender guilty of murdering David Smith after a three-day trial at Marion Superior Court, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Fender pleaded guilty in January 2019 as part of a plea agreement, online court records show.

The shooting occurred Dec. 9, 2018, at a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street. There, the Prosecutor's Office says, Fender entered the home armed with a handgun and confronted Smith before shooting him in the chest.

He then fled in a maroon Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the driveway.

Police identified Fender as a suspect after two witnesses who saw him drive away took down his license plate and gave that information to investigators.

Other witnesses confirmed Fender as the person who fatally shot Smith, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Fender is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. March 23 at Marion Criminal Court 28.