Man convicted of 2018 murder, robbery of pizza delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS — More than three years after LaVon Drake III, 24, was lured to a vacant home, robbed, and killed, a third person has been found guilty on charges related to the case.

Jason Epeards was found guilty of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Thursday.

Drake was delivering pizza in an east side Indianapolis neighborhood when prosecutors say he was lured by three men to a vacant home in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the residence when Drake's manager reported that he had not returned back from the delivery after an extended period of time.

Officers were called to that address for a welfare check and found Drake dead.

Two other people have been sentenced in connection to Drake's death.

Jasean Dale, 22, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in July 2021 after he was convicted in June of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

In August 2019, Juwann Terry was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

In a police interview, Terry told investigators they forced Drake into the house, took the pizza, shot him, then robbed him.

Epeards' sentencing has been scheduled for December 10.