Second person sentenced to prison in connection with pizza delivery driver's murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A second person has been sentenced in connection with the 2018 murder of a Papa John's delivery driver in Indianapolis.

Jasean Dale, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison after he was convicted in June of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to online court records.

Dale is the second person to be sentenced in connection with the death of LaVon Drake III, 24, a pizza delivery driver lured to a vacant home in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle, near East 30th Street and North German Church Road, where he was robbed, shot and killed.

In August 2019, Juwana Terry was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

A third person, Jason Epeards, is also charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the incident, according to online court records. A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

“Lavon Drake was a good young man who led by example," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a press release. "He worked hard and was senselessly murdered while simply doing his job. My thoughts are with the Drake family as they continue to show dignity and grace while we work to bring them justice.”