Man convicted of 2020 Indianapolis gas station murder

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two years after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest side gas station, a man has been convicted in his murder.

Walter Stein was killed on October 22, 2020 after being shot in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 3801 N. High School Road.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says Brandon McCormick became upset after losing more than $1,000 in a gaming tent. He shot Stein, who was facilitating the games, multiple times.

Sentencing for McCormick is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.