Man convicted of murder for 2023 shooting death of 30-year-old Papa John's delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder for the shooting death of a 30-year-old Papa John’s delivery driver in 2023.

On March 30, 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Pricilla Avenue where they located Steve Flynn, 30, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

While at the scene, a manager of a local Papa John’s told detectives Flynn was missing. The manager told investigators that Flynn was delivering to an address on Priscilla but the GPS on his car was near 30th Street and Arlington Avenue.

A home security video from a nearby residence depicted the suspect, Justin Turner, picking up the pizza warmer bag from off the ground next to the victim before he got into the victim’s car and drove away.

Investigators say they linked the number used to place the order to Turner. Detectives also discovered a video of Turner speaking on social media and it matched the voice recording of the call ordering the pizza to the address.

Additionally, police say security video from an apartment complex where Turner was known to frequent showed him carrying multiple pizza boxes minutes after the murder occurred.

WATCH | Indianapolis father of 2 shot and killed while delivering a pizza

Indianapolis father of 2 shot and killed while delivering pizza

When Turner was taken into custody, investigators located the murder weapon inside his vehicle.

“Steve Flynn was a husband and a father who was working that night to make a little extra cash for his family when he was so senselessly taken from them,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Turner was convicted of:

