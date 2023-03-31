2 killed in separate east side shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating two separate fatal shootings in Indianapolis late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

First, officers found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds around 14th Street and Priscilla Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot before locating the man.

He later died in the hospital.

Less than an hour later, officers reported to a shots fired call in the area of North and Gray streets.

There, officers notice bullets were fired into a home. Upstairs in the home, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

At the scene, officers told police the woman was believed to be sleeping at the time of being shot.