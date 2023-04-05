Indianapolis father of 2 shot and killed while delivering a pizza during Papa Johns shift

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Flynn was a father of two. In the coming days, he was expecting to be a grandfather.

“He always tried to make the world a better place. I’m sorry that you didn’t get to meet him,” Shannon Flynn, Steve's wife of almost 30 years, said.

She says her husband picked up a job delivering pizza for Papa Johns a few years ago. He even met a few friends while on the clock.

“There's a couple of people on his route that would call every week to get pizza. It would be on trash day, so he would bring them pizza and take out the trash,” Flynn said.

Provided by family Steve Flynn and his family

Last Thursday night Steve was working his normal shift at Papa Johns. He was set to deliver to a house near 14th and Priscilla Ave.

However, upon arrival, he was shot and killed.

“I’m trying to wrap my head around the fact that my husband was killed over a box of pizza,” Flynn said.

Flynn told WRTV that the house Steve was supposed to deliver to was abandoned.

“[The suspect] took the pizza and the car and dropped them three blocks away. There was a substantial amount of money in my husband’s wallet, but the person didn’t take it,” Flynn said.

The car was dropped off near 30th and Arlington Avenue. Flynn believes there was roughly $400 in her husband’s wallet.

Now Shannon and her family are trying to cope with the loss of a man that was a big part of their lives.

Provided by family

“These funeral plans are like my last gift to him and that’s very special to me,” Flynn said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov