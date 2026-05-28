Man convicted of murder in 2025 at east side gas station, sentencing set for June 22

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man was convicted of a 2025 murder at an east side gas station after a two-day jury trial this week.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said shoe prints and surveillance footage linked Alfred Armour to the February 27, 2025, murder of Pedro Mozombite.

Previous reporting indicates responding officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Mozombite lying dead around 3:12 a.m. in an alley in the 1100 block of North Somerset Avenue. Mozombite had suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

Investigators discovered multiple shoe impressions in the mud surrounding Mozombite's body. Residential security footage gathered during the investigation showed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, leaving the alley around 2:35 a.m.

Several hours later, investigators were informed of a vehicle fire just over a mile away from where Mozombite's body was found. Investigators determined this vehicle matched the description of the one leaving the alley.

Further investigation into the vehicle revealed that it stopped at a gas station on Tibbs Avenue before the killing. Video captured Armour exiting the vehicle wearing green Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoes. Detectives said the tread pattern on Armour's shoes matched the impressions left in the mud near Mozombite's body.

Additional surveillance footage showed Mozombite getting into the car driven by Armour before the shooting, as well as the two interacting moments before what investigators believed to be a gunshot, and later traveling in the direction of the alley.

“This case required perseverance and a trial team willing to take limited physical evidence and present a clear, compelling picture of what happened to Pedro Mozombite,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a press release. “Their work helped ensure the defendant was held accountable, and we hope this verdict brings some peace to Pedro’s family and loved ones.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 22.