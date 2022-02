INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Shady Lane around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim outside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.