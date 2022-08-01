Man dies after being found shot in gas station on northwest side, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the shooting happened at a different location from the Marathon gas station where officers found him.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Officers were initially dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Commons Drive and North High School Road but found the man shot inside the Marathon gas station in the 3800 block of North High School Road, police said.

The man was then transported in critical condition to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead from his injuries Sunday.

An investigation found he had been shot in the 6400 block of Commons Drive, about a mile north from the gas station.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not disclosed the man's identity.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Gregory Shue at at 317-327-3475 or Gregory.Shue@Indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.