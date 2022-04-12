Man dies after being shot over weekend in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old died Saturday after he was shot in the abdomen, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting about 4:22 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 10th Street, where they found the man wounded, according to Bloomington police Capt. Ryan Pedigo.
The man was then transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and there is not believed to be a threat to the public, Pedigo said.
Officers have interviewed witnesses and involved persons. It is not clear whether charges will be filed, Pedigo said.
This is a developing story.
