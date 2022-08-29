Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road just after 1 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Arriving officers located the injured man inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion county

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov. You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

