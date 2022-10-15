Watch Now
Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

IMPD
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 11:43:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

