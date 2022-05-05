Man dies after shooting last May at Wes Montgomery Park, prompting homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died Tuesday, nearly a year after he was shot on the city's northeast side.

Keandre Coleman was the victim of the May 2021 shooting at Wes Montgomery Park, which left him in "extremely critical condition," Indianapolis police have said.

He was 25 years old at the time of the shooting and 26 when he died as a result of gunshot wounds, according to police and the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, to the 3400 block of Hawthorne Lane for a report of a person shot. Coleman was found wounded in a car and transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Keith L. Bryant, 24 at the time, was named a suspect in the shooting and was charged in July 2021 with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. However, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office dismissed those charges in November, police said.

"This was done with knowledge Bryant was in custody on an unrelated case and expected to remain in custody for an extended period of time," IMPD wrote in an email Thursday.

Bryant is currently being held at Pendleton Correctional Facility on felony charges including several counts of robbery with armed or bodily injury and criminal confinement and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

He's not eligible for release until December 2028.

WRTV has reached out to the Prosecutor's Office for comment.