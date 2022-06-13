Man dies in police pursuit after hitting police car, being ejected from motorcycle

GRANT COUNTY — A man died during a police chase Sunday when he crashed a motorcycle into a police car, authorities say.

Indiana State Police say Jeremy Swygart, 44, of Marion, ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and West 50th Street and hit the car, causing him to be ejected from the bike. He died at the scene.

Police allege Swygart led troopers on a minutes-long chase leading up to the collision.

It started about 11:30 p.m. when a Marion police officer tried to stop Swygart in the 2000 block of Western Avenue on suspicion of speeding.

Police say Swygart failed to stop, prompting police to chase him.

Nearly three minutes later, Swygart went southbound past the stop sign at Miller Avenue and 50th Street and t-boned a Grant County Sheriff's Department car near the intersection.

ISP said the police car was driven by Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Amonett, who was "purportedly trying to get his vehicle in a position to assist with the pursuit."

Amonett was not injured in the crash.