Man dies two days after being found shot inside vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man has died two days after being shot on the east side.

On Friday, March 4, officers found the victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of N. Shadeland Avenue around 6 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died Sunday, March 6.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act and IMPD homicide detectives are now investigating.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release his identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jesus.Soria@indy.gov . You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.