INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

Officers began their investigation after they responded about 1:30 a.m. to The Woods apartments in the 3600 block of Merrick Way for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The complex is located near West Kessler Boulevard North Drive and 38th Street.

Once there, police found the man wounded just outside an apartment. He was critically injured and was later pronounced dead.

Police were told another person was spotted running away from where the man had been shot. Shortly afterward, a male matching the description of that person arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

Weilhammer said investigators believe that person was at the same apartment where they found the deceased man but are still investigating the circumstances.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the man who was killed.

This is a developing story.