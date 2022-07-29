Man fatally shot in home on Near Northwest side, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death early Friday at a home on the city's Near Nothwest side.

Officers found the victim wounded while responding about 4:50 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near the intersection of West 34th and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. streets, near the Confederate Mound National Cemetery.

The man was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not disclosed his identity.

IMPD Officer William Young later told WRTV a person of interest had been taken into custody.

He added that investigators don't believe there is any active threat to the public.

Police haven't said exactly what happened leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.