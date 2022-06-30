INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death in a homicide early Thursday on the city's southeast side, police say.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Harlan Street for a report of a person shot, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young. That location is near Woodlawn Avenue.

Officers found the man down in a back alley off Harlan and Prospect streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward, officials said. His identity has not been made available.

Minutes afterward, officers responded to another call of a shooting nearby, in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. A person was found with a graze wound.

It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings were related, Young said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).