Man fatally stabbed on south side in 1st homicide of 2022 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police responded to the first homicide of 2022 about three hours into the new year on the city's south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched on a report of a person stabbed in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a business, according to IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity has not been publicly released.

Foley said there was a disturbance in the parking lot when IMPD officers arrived and multiple people were detained at the scene.

He added that detectives believe all the people connected with the incident have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The city’s first homicide of 2022 came after Indianapolis saw a record 271 people killed. The city broke its previous record of 245 in November.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD Det. Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.