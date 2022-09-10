Man found dead in cab parked in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from community members and business owners after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab.

Officers responded to the 400 block of E 11th Street around 4 a.m. Saturday. A caller reported the cab had been parked there "with the doors open for awhile."

Officers found the man in the vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). His identity has not been released.

Detectives are specifically asking business owners and people who live in the area to check their cameras earlier in the morning, possibly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for any activity.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov.