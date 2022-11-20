Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway.

Sergeant Genae Cook tells WRTV that based on conversations, it is believed the victim does not live there but frequently visits the area to see family.

Police believe the shooting occurred overnight before officers got the call around 6:30 a.m.

Cook is encouraging anyone who heard or saw a possible disturbance to contact IMPD.

She says if you hear something in the night, call police — don't expect someone else called it in.

While IMPD has invested in technology, Cook emphasized the importance of human contact alongside that technology. Police say every detail counts and small amounts of information could lead to something bigger.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov .

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.