INDIANAPOLIS — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Wednesday on the city's east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man with suspected traumatic injuries while responding about 2:15 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 20th Place for a report of a person deceased.

Medics arrived shortly after and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been made publicly available.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.