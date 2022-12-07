Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man found guilty in 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend's mother

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 14:41:40-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

A jury found Antonio Lowery guilty of a single count of murder in the October 2020 killing of Deanna Sibley.

Police began their investigation on October 31, 2020, while responding early Oc. 31, 2020 to an adder on Jamestown Court for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Sibley suffering a gunshot wound. Sibley was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that an argument between Sibley and Lowery preceded the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lowery and Sibley's daughter had been arguing throughout the day of the shooting. At one point, Lowery came up to Sibley and her daughter as they were moving into an apartment when Lowery became angry and shot Sibley.

In an interview with police, Lowery confessed to the shooting, saying, "I just got to shooting". He said he fired the gun until it was empty, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Lowery is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2023.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE