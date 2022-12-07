Man found guilty in 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend's mother

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

A jury found Antonio Lowery guilty of a single count of murder in the October 2020 killing of Deanna Sibley.

Police began their investigation on October 31, 2020, while responding early Oc. 31, 2020 to an adder on Jamestown Court for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Sibley suffering a gunshot wound. Sibley was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that an argument between Sibley and Lowery preceded the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lowery and Sibley's daughter had been arguing throughout the day of the shooting. At one point, Lowery came up to Sibley and her daughter as they were moving into an apartment when Lowery became angry and shot Sibley.

In an interview with police, Lowery confessed to the shooting, saying, "I just got to shooting". He said he fired the gun until it was empty, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Lowery is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2023.