Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire

INDIANAPOLIS — A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.

A jury found Andre George of Merrillville guilty of a single count of murder in the March 2021 killing of Ryan Thomas, who was assisting George with his vehicle at a gas station when he was shot to death.

Police began their investigation on March 30, 2021 while responding about 7:30 p.m. to a location across the street from Marathon gas station at 4921 W. 71st St., where the shooting had occurred.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas suffering a gunshot wound. Thomas was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that an argument over possible stolen items broke out and Thomas broke the vehicle's rear window. This led to George shooting him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Earlier that same day, George fired a handgun during a dispute with his girlfriend's sister, the affidavit says.

In an interview with police, George admitted his involvement in both shootings.

George is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 27.