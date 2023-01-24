Man found not guilty in 2020 Brownsburg murder case

HENDRICKS COUNTY — One of four suspects in the death of a 17-year-old has been acquitted on all charges after a four day jury trial.

Jeremy Perez is the only defendant to be found not guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the death of Freddie Hegwood II, 17.

Hegwood was shot shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020, while sitting inside a Jeep in a subdivision in the 10200 block of Haag Road.

Two people were sitting inside a parked Jeep along the north side of Haag Road when people inside a black Chevrolet Impala stopped alongside the vehicle. At least two people inside the Impala opened fire on the people in the red Jeep, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department.

Four people who were teenagers at the time of the crime were arrested in connection to Hegwood's death.

In January 2022, Antonio Lane was sentenced to 130 years.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lane met up with the other people charged in the area of 56th Street and Georgetown Road in Indianapolis before they followed Hegwood to Brownsburg, opened fire, struck Hegwood and a nearby residence and nearly struck a passenger in his car.

Kamarion Moody was convicted in September for the same crime and sentenced to 95 years in prison.

In October, Tyreontay Jackson was sentenced to 140 years in prison.