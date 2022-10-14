Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another man was sentenced to 95 years for the same homicide.

Tyreontay Jackson was one of four men involved in the Dec. 15, 2020 death of Freddie Hegwood.

On Thursday, Jackson, the only person involved over the age of 18, was sentenced to 140 years in prison for charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

For the charge of murder, Jackson was sentenced to 55 years plus a 55-year enhancement. For attempted murder, Jackson was sentenced to 30 years.

Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in September for the same crime. On Oct. 11, 2022 he was sentenced to ?95 years in prison.

The other two teenagers involved are in varying states of the judicial system.

In January 2020, Antonio Lane was sentenced to 130 years in prison.

The jury trial for Jeremy Perez is scheduled to begin on December 13, 2022.