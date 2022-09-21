One of four who involved in death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg found guilty of murder

BROWNSBURG — One of the four suspects in the December 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood in Brownsburg has been found guilty of murder.

Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 10200 block of Haag Road in Brownsburg on December 15, 2020.

The shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. on the above date stemmed from a social media feud between Hegwood and four individuals.

Hegwood was shot while in a vehicle in the area and eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

The three other suspects in the shooting are also making their way through the court system.

In January 2022, Antonio Lane was sentenced to 130 years after being found guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Tyreontay Jackson, the only involved person that was 18-year-old or older, was found guilty by a jury in August and is awaiting sentencing.

Jeremy Perez is scheduled to go on trial next month, according to court records.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.