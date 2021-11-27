Man found shot and killed inside car is Indianapolis' 246th homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot and killed inside a car early Saturday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis is the city's 246th homicide victim, according to police.

The homicide means Indianapolis broke its homicide record — making 2021 the city's deadliest year.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man around 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Harlan Street after they were called to investigate the report of a person shot, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release.

Jonathon Christians/WRTV Photo

The man, found with at least one apparent gunshot wound, was dead at the scene, Burris said. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them. Detective Michael McWhorter can be reached at the homicide office at 317-327-3474 or by email at michael.mcwhorter2@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

