Man found shot in grassy area on Indy's east side dies from injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after police say he was found shot in a grassy area on Indianapolis' north side overnight Monday.

Indianapolis Police Department officers initially responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Arriving officers located an adult male who had been shot lying in a grassy area near the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue shortly after arrival.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD.

Police have not identified any suspects and are asking for the public's help to collect any additional information about the shooting. If you have any information, contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.