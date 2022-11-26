Watch Now
Man found shot, killed inside home early Saturday morning

IMPD
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on the northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Temple Ave around 12:30 a.m. That's near South Keystone Avenue and I-65.

The man, who has not been identified, was found inside a residence and died at the scene.

No one has been arrested, but police believe there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

