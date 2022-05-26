Man found shot to death in woods by Bloomington apartment complex, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Bloomington man was found shot to death Wednesday in a wooded area after police were called to investigate shots fired near apartments on the city's east side.

The victim's body was found with gunshot wounds to his upper torso in a wooded area near an apartment complex, according to Bloomington police.

Officers were dispatched about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of South Clarizz Boulevard after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area. There, officers spoke with potential witnesses but were initially unable to determine where the shots had been fired.

At one point they found an apartment with a rear door that "appeared to have been forcibly entered", but it was unoccupied," police said.

Police searched the area for more than an hour before eventually finding the man's body about 7:20 a.m. in the woods, which are west of the apartment complex.

An autopsy found the man died from multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology results are still pending.

Investigators later spoke with the resident of the apartment that had a rear door open. Police said they were told two unknown males wearing face coverings kicked in the door and chased the victim out of the front door shortly before the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Bloomington Police Detective Wade Berry at 812-339-4477.