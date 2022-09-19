Man found shot to death inside home on Indianapolis' Near Westside, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a home late Sunday in the city's Near Westside area, police say.

Officers found the man shot inside a home while they responded about 10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Centennial Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities haven't disclosed additional details, including the victim's identity.

IMPD asked that anyone with more information contact Homicide Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or online.

This is a developing story.