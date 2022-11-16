Man gets more than 60 years for fatal shooting during 2021 Brownsburg robbery

DANVILLE — One of the two men convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after he was convicted on all counts against him last month.

A Hendricks County judge ordered that Marques Hardiman serve 50 years for a murder conviction and three days for a robbery conviction. However, he also received an additional 10 years for an enhancement of using a firearm during the murder.

Hardiman was ordered to serve all sentences consecutively.

His co-defendant, Christian D. Edmon, pleaded guilty last week to a single count of murder. As part of the plea agreement, other charges were dismissed. Edmon is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

Prosecutors alleged that Hardiman and Edmon fatally shot Emanuel Fonville of Avon during a May 3, 2021 robbery at a Brownsburg shopping center near North Northfield Drive and North Green Street.

Police and emergency personnel were called around 5:25 p.m. that day to the shopping center, where they found Fonville suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported Fonville to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police Fonville and another person were robbed by two people who fled the area in a silver four-door vehicle after one of them fired a gun at Fonville.

Police have said the incident may have stemmed from a narcotics transaction that led to the robbery and murder.