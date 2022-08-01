Man killed Saturday night during shooting at Muncie Walmart

MUNCIE — One man is dead after Muncie Police were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. on July 30, to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart North, located at 4801 West Clara Lane.

When arriving at the scene, police found Sam Gillum on the parking lot ground, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Emergency Medical Services transported Gillum to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to eyewitnesses, a black man in dark shorts and a red shirt had shot Gillum in the parking lot and fled on foot to the west, exiting the Walmart parking lot onto Morrison Road.

Investigators were able to get the Walmart surveillance video that captured the shooting. The video showed Gillum and his wife exiting the store and pushing a shopping cart toward their vehicle.

A man wearing dark shorts and a red shirt begins to walk toward Gillum's vehicle. When he makes it to the vehicle, the man raises his hand as if he were pointing something at Gillum.

The man then appears to be holding something in his hand and then turns and runs to the southwest side of the parking lot.

Officers began to search the area after obtaining initial information about the shooter's identity.

Investigators contacted another eyewitness in the area who was fishing in a pond west of Walmart.

The eyewitness saw a black man wearing dark shorts, no shirt, and carrying a gray, plastic shopping bag. The man was also carrying a red shirt.

The man was walking quickly and appeared to have come from the direction of Walmart.

Hiding near a residence off of Nebo Road, one mile from the Walmart, police found Tyler C. Abrams, 32. Abrams immediately put his hands in the air and said, "I give up, I'm turning myself in."

When they first found Abrams, he was wearing blue shorts and had no shirt on. There was a red shirt that matched the surveillance video next to Abrams, on the ground.

The man in the Walmart surveillance video matched Abram's description and appearance.

Officers were able to seize Abrams's clothing but did not locate a firearm on Abrams.

Abrams was taken into custody approximately 26 minutes after the shooting.