Man killed in shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on the city's east side.

Officers found the man in the street when they responded about 12:50 a.m. to East 18th Street and Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details, including the man's identity, were not made available.

Anyone with more information may contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).