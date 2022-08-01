Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police says

MUNCIE — On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.

Police found Sondra Armstrong, who had made the call, with a stab wound to her chest.

Emergency Medical Services provided aid and transported her to IU Ball Memorial Hospital ER, where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers were able to locate Myron Armstrong, Sondra Armstrong's son, at the scene. He told officers he had stabbed his mom.

Myron Armstrong was detained and interviewed.

In the interview, Myron Armstrong told police that Ryan Seacrest told him to stab his mother. He also stated to police, "I am God."

Myron Armstrong admitted to officers that he has taken the knife from the kitchen and went into his mother's room and proceeded to stab her. He admitted that he knew it was not the right thing to do, but he was relieved it was over.

Myron Armstrong was then transported to the Delaware County Jail without incident.