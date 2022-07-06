INDIANAPOLIS — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2020 killing of a United States Postal Service worker on the city's east side.

Tony Cushingberry, 23, admitted to shooting letter carrier Angela Summers April of that year after he approached her because he was upset about the status of his mail, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. State's Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Summers was on her usual mail delivery route when Cushingberry shot her, attorneys alleged.

PREVIOUS | Co-workers memorialize mail carrier Angela Summers one week after her murder

Cushingberry "aggressively approached" Summers in the 400 block of North Denny Street and pursued her to a neighbor's porch. It was there Summers sprayed Cushingberry in defense. In response, he shot her once in the chest and then fled the scene.

Summers was later transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Cushingberry eventually admitted to police that he shot her.

PREVIOUS | Postal worker shot and killed while working on the Indianapolis east side

Cushingberry is scheduled to be sentenced at a date that has not yet been announced. If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Federal Bureau of Investigation provided assistance.

The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorneys Jayson McGrath and Peter Blackett.