Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Bloomington mosque

BLOOMINGTON — A man has pleaded guilty to vandalizing the Islamic Center of Bloomington in October of last year in an agreement that dismissed numerous other charges of trespassing and vandalism filed since July 2021.

Adam L. Walls, 32, will serve a two-year sentence, minus time already served, for one count of institutional criminal mischief, according to a plea agreement with the Monroe County Prosecutor.

He'll also be on probation for two years.

Walls was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the mosque on Oct. 18 in the 1900 block of East Atwater Avenue.

Surveillance video showed him destroying a new HVAC unit, a new fence, cameras, and picnic tables, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Walls said during an interview with police that he did not remember vandalizing the mosque but admitted it was him in the video. He denied his actions were racially or religiously motivated.