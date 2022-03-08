Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Bloomington mosque

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:36:54-05

BLOOMINGTON — A man has pleaded guilty to vandalizing the Islamic Center of Bloomington in October of last year in an agreement that dismissed numerous other charges of trespassing and vandalism filed since July 2021.

Adam L. Walls, 32, will serve a two-year sentence, minus time already served, for one count of institutional criminal mischief, according to a plea agreement with the Monroe County Prosecutor.

He'll also be on probation for two years.

Walls was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the mosque on Oct. 18 in the 1900 block of East Atwater Avenue.

Surveillance video showed him destroying a new HVAC unit, a new fence, cameras, and picnic tables, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Walls said during an interview with police that he did not remember vandalizing the mosque but admitted it was him in the video. He denied his actions were racially or religiously motivated.

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!