Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man sentenced after 2020 drive-by shooting at Indianapolis mosque

Jonathan Warren sentenced to over 12 years in prison
Mosque wide.png
WRTV / Dave Franklin
Mosque wide.png
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 13:52:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis man was sentenced to 147 months (more than 12 years) in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to crimes following a 2020 drive-by shooting at the Masjid E Noor Mosque.

According to court documents, from May through August 2020, 22-year-old Jonathan Warren sent multiple threats and attempted to kill a victim multiple times.

In each of those attempts, Warren fired indiscriminately into crowded areas.

On May 24, 2020, Warren fired into the person’s house, then later that evening committed a drive-by shooting into the Masjid E Noor mosque. Multiple worshipers were at the mosque, as it was Eid al-Fitr, or the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.”

Court documents allege, on June 9, 2020, Warren fired multiple shoots across the parking lot of the Pangea Apartments on West 34th Street, causing multiple bystanders to flee in terror.

Warren was tracked and arrested through scene reconstruction and examination of shell casings at the scenes.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE