Man sentenced after 2020 drive-by shooting at Indianapolis mosque

INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis man was sentenced to 147 months (more than 12 years) in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to crimes following a 2020 drive-by shooting at the Masjid E Noor Mosque.

According to court documents, from May through August 2020, 22-year-old Jonathan Warren sent multiple threats and attempted to kill a victim multiple times.

In each of those attempts, Warren fired indiscriminately into crowded areas.

On May 24, 2020, Warren fired into the person’s house, then later that evening committed a drive-by shooting into the Masjid E Noor mosque. Multiple worshipers were at the mosque, as it was Eid al-Fitr, or the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.”

Court documents allege, on June 9, 2020, Warren fired multiple shoots across the parking lot of the Pangea Apartments on West 34th Street, causing multiple bystanders to flee in terror.

Warren was tracked and arrested through scene reconstruction and examination of shell casings at the scenes.