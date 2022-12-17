Man sentenced after murdering his child's mother in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted of murdering the mother of his child.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman was found guilty last month of killing Karen Castro-Martinez in March 2021.

“This was not only a horrific act of violence against an intimate partner, but also a traumatizing experience to put a child through,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “We are pleased that this sentencing reflects justice, and our thoughts and support remain with the child who mourns the loss of their mother.”

Police began their investigation about 7:30 p.m. March 13, 2021 while responding to a report of a homicide in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

Prosecutors say Pacheco-Aleman took the couple's child and left the scene after the shooting. The child was later located safely.

