Prosecutor charges man with murder in connection with woman's death

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of killing a woman on Saturday has been formally charged with murder by the Marion County Prosecutor.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman, 28, was charged Thursday with one count of murder, according to online court records.

Pacheco-Aleman was arrested Sunday in Floyd County after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a homicide Saturday night on the city's southeast side, according to IMPD.

Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez, 23, was killed in the incident, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Officers learned a 7-year-old boy was missing while investigating the death of a woman who had at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was later safely located.

PREVIOUS | 7-year-old boy safely located after homicide in Indianapolis, man arrested

Detectives believe this incident is domestic-related, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a press release.