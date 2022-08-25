Man sentenced after pleading guilty to killing woman walking home from work

MARION COUNTY — A man who pled guilty to shooting and killing a woman who was walking home from work in 2020 has been sentenced.

Sara Blackwood, 39, died on October 11, 2020 after she was shot in the 2600 block of East Washington Street.

Johnny Viverette was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years, including 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents, Viverette's car was seen on surveillance video from businesses near the scene of the shooting and he was seen confronting Blackwood. One of the cameras captured a flash when Blackwood was shot.

“Sara Blackwood’s life was tragically cut short while simply walking home from work. She was beloved by coworkers and friends for her thoughtful and curious spirit,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “We hope that this resolution brings closure to Sara Blackwood’s family, friends and all those affected by her death.”