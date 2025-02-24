Man sentenced to 105 years for 2022 killing of Dutch Soldier in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Shamar Duncan was sentenced to 105 years in prison for shooting three Dutch soldiers and leaving Simmie Poetsema outside the Hampton Inn near Monument Circle in August 2022.

Duncan, 30, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery after a five-day trial in January.

In the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, Duncan engaged in a heated argument with the soldiers before escalating to violence.

Witnesses described Duncan as intoxicated and actively "looking for trouble." The confrontation quickly turned tragic when he pulled out his weapon and fired multiple shots, striking the soldiers who had been training in the United States. One of the soldiers, 26-year-old Corporal Simmie Poetsema, lost his life in the attack from a single gunshot wound to the head, causing a skull fracture and severe damage to the brain.

Poetsema was a first-class corporal, according to The Netherlands Ministry of Defense. The defense ministry has said the soldiers were training at Muscatatuk Urban Training Center in Jennings County.

Duncan will serve his 105 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Court records say he has credit for 910 days served plus 304 days earned.