Dutch soldier dies after being shot in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis has died, according to the Netherlands Ministry of Defense.

In an online statement, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said the men are from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana on exercise.

The men were training at Muscatatuk Urban Training Center, a premier training facility.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street just before 4 a.m.

All three men were rushed to the hospital, two of them were in critical condition. One of those men died late Sunday evening. According to the Ministry, the man's family was with him when he passed.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the man as Simmie Poetsema, 26.

The Ministry says the shooting took place in front of the hotel where the soldiers were staying and that the incident happened during the military's free time.

According to IMPD, the men were shot during some sort of "disturbance" in front of the hotel.

A spokesperson for the State Department has stated that they are in contact with the Dutch government on the matter. The full statement can be read below.

Police have not released any additional details about possible suspects at this time.

“We are aware of these reports and offer our condolences to the Dutch soldiers who were injured and their families. We are in contact with the Dutch government on this matter. As there is an ongoing investigation, we do not have any further comment and would refer you to local law enforcement.“ State Department spokesperson

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

This is the second triple shooting in downtown Indianapolis in the last week. On Sunday, August 21, one man died and two others were injured after a shooting in the 900 block of N. Delaware Street.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman and ABC News contributed to this report.