3 shot in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning: IMPD

2 people in critical condition
Posted at 4:08 AM, Aug 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, officers located three people with a gunshot wound(s).

According to IMPD, one person is in stable condition and two people are in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

