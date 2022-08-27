3 shot in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis.
Upon arrival, officers located three people with a gunshot wound(s).
According to IMPD, one person is in stable condition and two people are in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
