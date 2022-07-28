Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for carjacking, shooting a man while on pretrial release in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to carjacking, discharge of a firearm during a crime and commission of a federal felony while on pretrial release.

According to court documents, on December 13, 2018, Derrick Hart pointed a gun at a driver in the 4200 block of Franklin Road after walking up to the vehicle.

During the exchange, Hart demanded money and the driver’s cell phone. When the driver told Hart he had no cash, Hart demanded the driver’s car keys, according to court documents.

Hart got into the passenger seat and demanded the driver go to a Chase ATM while holding them at gunpoint.

After noticing a worker serving the first ATM, Hart ordered the driver to go to another ATM, according to court documents.

During an attempt to grab Hart’s handgun, the driver was struck by a bullet in the arm. They then returned fire, striking Hart.

Hart ran to a nearby apartment complex, where he was located by officers, according to court documents.