Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for girlfriend's 2019 murder on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced Monday to serve 60 years in prison for his girlfriend's murder nearly a year ago.

A jury found William Boles guilty of murder in the death of Kelly Rohr after a domestic violence incident in June 2019 on Indianapolis' southeast side.

Indianapolis police found Rohr unresponsive when they responded to a home Boles and Rohr lived together for a welfare check. Officers were dispatched to the home, which is in the 4800 block of East Minnesota Street, on June 9. A caller said no one had heard from Rohr recently and that a neighbor heard yelling coming from the home that night.

When they arrived, officers found Rohr lying face-down on the bathroom floor. They also found Boles inside the home hiding and took him into custody.

Boles later told police Rohr had been on the bathroom floor since that morning.

RELATED | Man arrested in connection with June homicide

Paramedics provided advanced life support to Rohr but she remained unresponsive and was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead the next day.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

Rohr suffered hematomas on her forehead and bruises, scratches and abrasions all over her body. She also suffered a stroke before she died.

“The tragic death of Kelly Rohr is a reminder of the link between domestic violence and homicides. As a community we must remain dedicated to providing resources and support to break the cycle of domestic violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Mears said in a written statement. “Today’s aggravated sentence underscores our commitment to holding abusers accountable.”